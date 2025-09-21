Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $415.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.39.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

