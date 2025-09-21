Clio Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Clio Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 4.7% of Clio Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clio Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $346.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

