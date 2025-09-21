Sound Stewardship LLC Purchases 6,833 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Sound Stewardship LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 479,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after acquiring an additional 206,941 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 47,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

