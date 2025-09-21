UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 181,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $336.72 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.67 and a 200-day moving average of $364.42. The company has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

