Avanza Fonder AB Buys 11,646 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 0.5% of Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,124,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after buying an additional 1,383,524 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,408,000 after buying an additional 311,034 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,938,000 after buying an additional 460,580 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.04.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $5,271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,597.06. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

