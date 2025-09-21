iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

