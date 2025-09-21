Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,650,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 26.9% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

