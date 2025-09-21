Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 186 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $339.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $341.24. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

