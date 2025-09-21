Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises about 0.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $301.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.10. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $303.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

