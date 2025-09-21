Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 449 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $222.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $223.49. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

