Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $7,998,000. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.1% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,212.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,140.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.