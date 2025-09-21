6,285 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Acquired by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

