Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading 14.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). 9,747,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPI
Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance
Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts expect that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current year.
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Healthcare Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AIRO Group’s Pullback: An Undervalued Growth Opportunity?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.