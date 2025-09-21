Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading 14.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). 9,747,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

SPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 218.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £993.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5,369.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts expect that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current year.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

