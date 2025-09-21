Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,133 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,339,000 after buying an additional 1,188,511 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,622,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,121,000 after buying an additional 577,114 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,856,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,177,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,394,000 after buying an additional 461,706 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

