Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 251 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after acquiring an additional 823,020 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.64. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.