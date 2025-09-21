Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ is Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

