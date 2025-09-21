Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:LLY opened at $753.52 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $939.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $770.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

