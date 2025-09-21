Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys Shares of 334 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 334 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $237.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average is $131.14. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

