iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

