Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $365.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

