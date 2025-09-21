Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VYM stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

