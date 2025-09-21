Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 985.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE WM opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.