Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank now owns 3,955,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.33 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

