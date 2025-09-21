iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Position Trimmed by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,162,511,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,559,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,867,000 after acquiring an additional 325,369 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,227.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,162,000 after acquiring an additional 311,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,062,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,804,000 after buying an additional 189,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 22.9%

MTUM stock opened at $256.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.