Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Buys 3,486 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank now owns 3,955,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,341 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.