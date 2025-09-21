iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $192.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.25.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

