Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 23,864 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $5,946,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 105.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 513,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,641.4% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

