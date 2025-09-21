Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in MetLife by 52.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $516,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

