Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $11.20 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.70.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.35. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

