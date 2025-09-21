Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bank of America by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $217,979,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4,414.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,654,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,930 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $164,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $52.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

