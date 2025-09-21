Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Stake Trimmed by Sellwood Investment Partners LLC

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 8.2% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

