Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Invests $245,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.