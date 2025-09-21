Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Texas Instruments Stock Performance
TXN stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.80. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
Texas Instruments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.
Texas Instruments Company Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
