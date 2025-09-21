Oak Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

