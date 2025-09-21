Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,154,000 after acquiring an additional 417,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,325,000 after acquiring an additional 323,185 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after acquiring an additional 490,469 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,032,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.96 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

