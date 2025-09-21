The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,770,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $215.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.03. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

