Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

PG stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

