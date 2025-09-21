Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $687.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $715.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.53. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

