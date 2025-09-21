NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Lifted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,124.70. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

