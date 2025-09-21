JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Bought by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,908,000 after buying an additional 401,771,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after buying an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after buying an additional 833,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,174,000 after buying an additional 778,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.