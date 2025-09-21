Southland Equity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $339.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $341.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

