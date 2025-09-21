Southland Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Southland Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $186.37. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

