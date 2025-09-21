Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

