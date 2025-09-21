Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,247,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $599.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $572.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $600.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

