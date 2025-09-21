Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,183 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $340.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.40. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.