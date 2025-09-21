Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $64.85 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

