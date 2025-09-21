Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Trading Down 23.5% – Here’s What Happened

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report) traded down 23.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.13. 119,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 17,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Devonian Health Group Trading Down 23.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The stock has a market cap of C$19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

