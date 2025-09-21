FedEx Corporation $FDX Stock Position Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in FedEx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in FedEx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 11,166 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in FedEx by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,949,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in FedEx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,641 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.45. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.85.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

