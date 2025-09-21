Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $551,452.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,406,936.39. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,327 shares of company stock worth $19,651,406 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CRM opened at $247.04 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.77 and its 200-day moving average is $262.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

