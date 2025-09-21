Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Up 14.1% – Time to Buy?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). 9,747,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 294.33.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPI

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Up 14.1%

The company has a market cap of £993.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5,369.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 218.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.41.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 EPS for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts predict that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current year.

About Spire Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.